Image

Meow! ProductHunters

Linkage is free to try. If you decide to purchase, we have an awesome offer for you.

Get Lifetime Access on Pro Plan $129 USD

Time is Ticking: Left

Create custom Ads on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn & Adwords

Retarget anyone who clicks on the links you share

Get Started Now

How it Works

Start retargeting your new audience on Social Media ad platforms.

Image
  1. 1

    Shorten Your Link

    Shorten your links and add your retargeting pixels from Facebook, Twitter, Google Ads and Linkedin ad platforms

  2. 2

    Share your shortened link

    Share your links on social media or anywhere online to generate clicks and build your custom audience

  3. 3

    Start retargeting

    Target people who clicked on your links across any ad platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin & Google)

Supported Ad Platforms
  • Facebook Pixel
  • Instagram Pixel
  • Google Adwords Pixel
  • Twitters Pixel
  • Linkedin Pixel

Start growing your custom audience

Get Started Now