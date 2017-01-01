Linkgage promote your products, services, events or anything by adding
a branded Call-To-Action to the links you share.
Add your branded Call-to-actions to any link you share
You can create multiple promotions, all with your own image, message, and colors. Track, measure, and get instant insights on your 3rd party content
See how it works...
In 3 easy steps
-
Curate Content
-
Brand & Embed
-
Share & Measure
-
Find some awesome content during your online adventures that is relevant to your business and copy the link.
-
Paste it into our dashboard and choose which promotion to attach to the link
-
Get your new, trackable link and share anywhere you want. You can be spread through native display, content distribution platforms, social media and email.